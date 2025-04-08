Local

Five teens charged in deadly January shooting in southwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police
ATLANTA — Five teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta earlier this year.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspects, ages 14 to 16 are accused of killing a 34-year-old man in January on Kenmore Street, near Cascade Avenue. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

All five teens face charges of murder and armed robbery. One of the suspects is also facing an additional charge of kidnapping.

Investigators say they have been working since the January incident to identify and locate those responsible. The teens are now in custody as the case moves forward.

