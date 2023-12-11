Fishermen cited for catching 88 fish over daily limit – now, the fish will go to family in need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia family received a surprise for the holiday season after officials say the number of fish two men caught over the weekend was over the daily limit.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday, Game Warden Issac Roberson was patrolling on the Coosa River in Floyd County when he encountered two individuals fishing.

After talking with the two men, Roberson reported they had caught 88 fish over the daily creel limit for striped and white bass in Georgia.

According to Georgia eRegulations, the daily limit for bass on the Coosa River is 15, only two of which can be 22 inches or longer.

“It is unlawful to take in one day or to possess at any one time, except at a residence or commercial storage facility, more than the daily limit for each species, except channel and flathead catfish,” Georgia eRegulations said.

Both men were cited, and the fish were donated to a family in need.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

