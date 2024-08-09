Fish sent to Georgia recalled due to possibility of life-threatening illness or death

ATLANTA — A shipment of smoked fish that was sent to Georgia has been recalled due to contamination that could cause life-threatening illness or death.

North Fish USA, which is headquartered in Hallandale, FL, is recalling 9-ounce packages of “cold smoked capelin” because it could be contaminated with Clostridum botulinum, according to the FDA.

Consumers are warned not to eat the product even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Clostridum botulinum bacteria can cause botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Botulism causes general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. People can also experience difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distention and constipation.

The recalled products were distributed in Georgia and New York to be distributed along the east coast.

Consumers are urged to return the product to where they bought it for a full refund.



