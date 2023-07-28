First north Georgia school districts head back to school Friday

The end of summer break is officially here as the first school districts in north Georgia return to school.

Friday is the first day for hundreds of students in Chattooga, Commerce City, Jefferson City and Rome City schools.

BACK 2 SCHOOL:

For parents in Commerce City Schools district, there’s a new app that officials want you to know about. “Rooms” allows the schools’ teachers to communicate with their students’ parents. You can download the app for Android here and the app for iPhone here.

The district also is reminding parents to check that they signed their student up for bus transportation. Students must have their ID tags in order to ride the buses. Contact the district’s transportation department at 706-335-5500 if you need to make any changes.

For Jefferson City Schools, police are reminding families and residents about slowing down in school zones. There will be operational speed cameras around all schools starting Friday.

