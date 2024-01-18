Firefighters notice downtown Atlanta high-rise fire while driving by

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire at a high-rise condo building in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday evening, but not because they were called.

Assistant Chief Gary Robb confirmed fire crews were leaving another call and noticed The Landmark Condominiums on Piedmont Avenue was on fire.

Robb says no one had called 911 by the time they arrived on the scene.

Crews evacuated the first three floors of the 20-story building and told everyone on the fourth floor and above to shelter in place while they battled the fire.

The fire started in a first-floor condo before spreading to the second floor. Homes on the third and fourth floors suffered smoke damage.

Approximately, 50 people were sheltered on MARTA buses while crews worked to put out the fire.

Six of the residents suffered minor smoke inhalation. Only one of them was taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.

“Obviously, I was walking back here, and there was nothing but lights and sirens,” said one of the residents.

“I’m here in Atlanta with all my stuff in my room. Just my backpack on my back here and nowhere to go. Unless they let us in, I have nowhere to go,”

Power to the building is currently shut off. It is unclear when it will be turned back on.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

