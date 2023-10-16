Firefighters honored for rescuing woman drowning in Chattahoochee River

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two Roswell firefighters are being recognized for their heroic act in saving a woman’s life.

According to the Roswell Fire Department, the incident happened on April 27.

Firefighters James Laudermilk and Andrew Riley reportedly jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help save a drowning woman.

On Monday, the department announced that the Georgia State Firefighters Association (GFSA) will present Laudermilk and Riley with the 2023 Life Saving Valor Award.

“Recognitions like the Life Saving Valor Award not only spotlight individual acts of heroism but also underscore our team’s commitment to public safety. The continued support from our elected officials, City leadership, and the Roswell community empowers us each day,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino.

The department states that Laudermilk and Riley’s heroic act exemplifies the dedication and commitment they display every day in the line of duty.

“Their bravery, dedication, and unyielding commitment to public safety in the Roswell community embody the essence of the Roswell Fire Department. We appreciate all the brave men and women that protect our community each day,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said.

The award ceremony will take place at the Roswell City Hall during the city council meeting on Nov.13 at 7 p.m.

Firefighters Laudermilk and Riley will be recognized at the 2024 Firefighter’s Recognition Day at the Georgia State Capitol on February 6, 2024.

Laudermilk has been with the fire department since 2014 and Riley joined in 2015. They both serve at Fire Station 24.