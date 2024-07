DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling a large house fire in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.

The scene is located off off Norris Lake Drive and Norris Lake Way near Pleasant Hill Road. The house is near the DeKalb-Gwinnett county line.

DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed that the fire destroyed the home and several vehicles parked outside.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.