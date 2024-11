BUFORD, Ga. — Fire has destroyed a large section of a church in downtown Buford. Gwinnett County firefighters say the flames quickly got out of control at the First Pentecostal Church of Buford on East Moreno Street.

Crews had to evacuate while battling the blaze, and used a ladder truck to pour water on the fire from the outside. CHurch members watched as firefighters tried to save what they could.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.