Firefighters battle two Snellville house fires within one hour

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County had a busy weekend after battling two houses within one hour of each other.

On Saturday at 4:02 p.m., Gwinnett County firefighters received a call about a house fire on Spring Mesa Drive.

Officials said the family dog was able to alert the homeowner about a fire in the home. The homeowner was able to escape the fire, but firefighters said the dog did not make it.

According to Gwinnett authorities, a firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion.

An hour later, at 5:07 p.m., Gwinnett fire officials were called to a second home on Raintree Drive.

Authorities said, the homeowner had started the grill on the back porch and went inside when they noticed the back porch was on fire.

Officials report that the homeowner and one family member were able to escape the home and made it to a neighbor’s house to call 911. No injuries were reported.

Gwinnett firefighters were also called to a home on early Saturday morning in Lawrenceville, where a fire claimed a woman’s and two pets’ lives.

The Red Cross is assisting the family while repairs are being made to both homes.

Firefighters remind residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, and install and maintain working smoke alarms.

