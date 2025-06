DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter was rushed to the hospital after being injured while battling a fire on Saturday.

Officers were called to a house on Briarcliff Road after reports of a fire.

The identity of the firefighter who was injured and current extent of his injury was not released.

This comes one day after four DeKalb County firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a townhome community.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.