Fire truck clearing crash on I-285 in DeKalb County hit by another car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers heading eastbound on I-285 in DeKalb County should expect some delays.

Crews were working to clear a crash from the right lane near Flat Shoals Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. While working, another truck crashed into the fire engine parked on the interstate.

Triple Team Traffic says Moreland Avenue to I-20 eastbound is a possible alternative route.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in either crash.

There is no word on when both crashes will be cleared and the interstate will fully reopen.

