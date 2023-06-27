Local

Fire truck clearing crash on I-285 in DeKalb County hit by another car

Fire truck hit by car while trying to clear another crash on I-285 (Georgia Department of Transportation)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers heading eastbound on I-285 in DeKalb County should expect some delays.

Crews were working to clear a crash from the right lane near Flat Shoals Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. While working, another truck crashed into the fire engine parked on the interstate.

Triple Team Traffic says Moreland Avenue to I-20 eastbound is a possible alternative route.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in either crash.

There is no word on when both crashes will be cleared and the interstate will fully reopen.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

