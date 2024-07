EAST POINT, Ga. — Fire officials are on the scene of a massive fire at an apartment complex in East Point.

First responders are battling a fire at the Park at Galaway Apartments.

Flames are seen coming from the roof of the complex as first responders are setting up to fight the fire.

There appears to be significant damage to the roof of the building.

At this time, details are limited.

East Point Fire Department has not confirmed any details on how the fire started.