Fire destroys portable classrooms at DeKalb County elementary school, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a fire at an elementary school.

Authorities said crews received reports of a fire near Woodridge Elementary School at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found two portable classrooms that were on fire.

Both classrooms were destroyed in the fire.

Crews confirmed the fire was out and did not spread to the main building.

A fire investigator is on the way to determine the cause of the fire.

