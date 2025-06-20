Fire damages Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fire that “originated from a mechanical issue with the homeowner’s vehicle” damaged a home on Thursday evening, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire damaged a Gwinnett County home on Thursday evening.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to heavy smoke and fire at a home on the 1700 block of Philadelphia Court in Lawrenceville.

One person inside the home was rushed to a local hospital, Gwinnett County fire officials say.