Fire damages DeKalb family restaurant and bakery, a community staple

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officials are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a landmark restaurant and bakery.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, crews began battling the fire just before 5:30 a.m. at 6655 James B. Rivers Memorial Drive.

The address is the Village Corner Restaurant, Tavern and Bakery.

The business is considered a staple in the DeKalb County community and has been around for over 50 years.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, which links to several sections of the building.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said part of the building that suffered the most damage was the dining room, which includes the banquet hall.

The rest of the building reportedly has significant water and smoke damage.

DeKalb authorities said the owners were upstairs when the fire started but they were able to get out.

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

