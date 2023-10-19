Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads police to find child stabbed to death

Authorities in Gwinnett County say a young boy, believed to be about 6 years old, died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the incident was initially called in as a fire at The Vine apartments at 4900 Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners.

“Firefighters didn’t see flames, but they heard alarms from a unit and entered it shortly before 8 a.m.,” The AJC’s Alexis Stevens and John Spink quote a Gwinnett police spokeswoman as saying. “Inside, the boy was found unresponsive.”

The child, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said one person is in custody.

