Fire battalion chief dies while working tractor-trailer fire north of Greensboro

GREENESBORO, Ga. — The Greene County Board of Commissioners and the Greene County Fire Rescue Department announced the loss of Battalion Chief Chris Eddy on Wednesday.

Eddy was working to put out a tractor-trailer fire on HWY-15 north of Greensboro when he died in the line of duty on Sept. 4.

He began working with the department as a firefighter in 2019 when the county first transitioned into the paid fire service as a County department, officials said.

In 2021, when the department expanded, Eddy was promoted to Battalion Chief, “where he was well-loved and respected” and was described as a man who “never minded going the extra mile,” whether it was helping out as an EMT or putting out fires around the county.

“Eddy has been a firefighter since he was old enough to volunteer at Woodville Volunteer Fire Department. Before starting with Greene County Fire Rescue, he worked as a paid firefighter with the Putnam County Fire Department and the Old Salem Fire Rescue Department for almost 12 years. In addition, he also worked as a part-time firefighter in Morgan County and as a volunteer for Fire Station 4 in Buckhead,” Greene County officials said.

He is survived by his wife Lindsey and son Bryson.