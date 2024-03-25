Fire at Atlanta McDonald’s forces evacuation

A fire at the McDonald’s on Northside Drive forced the restaurant to be evacuated Monday.

“Units found fire on the exterior of the building, in the rear,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue Captain Justin Turner tells The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Turner adds, “It looks like it started from a marquee sign and appears to be electrical.”

Authorities say they are still investigating what could have caused the fire in the marquee sign.

