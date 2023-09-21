Local

Find My iPhone app helps Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle with young child inside

Find My iPhone app helps Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle with young child inside

ATLANTA — A child has been reunited with her family after officials say she was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

Atlanta police said on September 5 around 10 p.m., officers received reports of a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside at a Texaco gas station on Northside Drive SW.

When officers arrived, the victim’s other child told them that an iPad was inside the vehicle and that its location was available via the Find My iPhone app.

Officers tracked the iPad to a location 0.4 miles from the gas station, where they found the vehicle sitting in an open field.

Authorities said the suspect was no longer inside the vehicle, however, the victim’s child was.

After breaking the windows of the locked vehicle, officers were able to rescue the child and return her to her family.

Police confirmed the child was unharmed.

Authorities have not said if the suspect has been identified.

“The Atlanta Police Department would like to remind citizens to remain vigilant against auto thefts by making sure that your vehicle is turned off, locked, and valuables are removed when it is not in use,” officials said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!