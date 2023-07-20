Finally a winner! One winning Powerball ticket sold in California

After three months, there is finally a Powerball jackpot winner. One ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball number in Wednesday’s drawing, and the winner will claim a prize estimated at $1.08 billion.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 7-10-11-13-24 and the red Powerball was 24. The multiplier was 2X.

There had been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner; the last jackpot was won on April 19, 2023. Wednesday’s drawing was worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the third-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 31-year history.

According to the California Lottery website, the winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.

Solo tickets sold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island were worth $2 million, as the winners matched five numbers for $1 million and used the Power Play option to double their earnings.

Wednesday night’s drawing also produced 36 new millionaires, with seven tickets matching five numbers sold in California, five in New York, four in Florida and Texas, three in Massachusetts, two in Maryland and New Jersey, and one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million. The next drawing is Saturday.

If you did not win the Powerball, there is still a chance for big riches, as the Mega Millions drawing on Friday will be worth an estimated $720 million.

