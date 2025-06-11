Final vote today on ‘The Gathering’ development in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — County leaders are expected to vote this afternoon on final approval for “The Gathering,” a proposed multi-billion dollar mixed use development that could pave the way for an NHL expansion franchise in metro Atlanta.

The development, planned for a 100-acre site off McGinnis Ferry Road and GA-400 between Alpharetta and Cumming, would include an 18,000 seat arena, along with residential, retail, and dining components. The site would also connect to the Big Creek Greenway.

Project manager Frank Ferrara believes the time is right to bring major league hockey back to Georgia. “There’s only two markets in the top ten in this country that don’t have NHL teams; Atlanta and Houston,” Ferrara said. “So the demographic and the size of the market is there to support a National Hockey League team.”

The proposal has drawn strong support from local business owners who see potential economic benefits. “We need more commercial space, we need more commercial businesses,” one business owner said. “As a business owner I’ve owned Atlanta United tickets, I’ve owned Braves tickets, I guarantee you I would buy NHL tickets.”

Today’s vote is the final step before the project can move forward. If approved, The Gathering would create a new sports and entertainment hub in the area just as the Stanley Cup Finals highlight national interest in professional hockey.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story