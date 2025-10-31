Local

Final hours of early voting underway across Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Voter Proudly Displays Evidence that He Voted on Election Day in the United States.
Election FILE PHOTO: (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have only a few hours left to cast their ballots before early voting ends for next week’s municipal and statewide elections.

The Public Service Commission races are the only statewide contests on the ballot this fall. The commission regulates utility rates for electricity and natural gas. In District 2, Republican Tim Echols faces Democrat Alicia Johnson, while Republican Fitz Johnson faces Democrat Peter Hubbard in District 3. Both races were delayed for years because of legal challenges over how commissioners are elected.

Local ballots also include mayoral and city council races in communities across metro Atlanta and throughout the state.

Voters can find polling locations and view a sample ballot through the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!