Final hours of early voting underway across Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have only a few hours left to cast their ballots before early voting ends for next week’s municipal and statewide elections.

The Public Service Commission races are the only statewide contests on the ballot this fall. The commission regulates utility rates for electricity and natural gas. In District 2, Republican Tim Echols faces Democrat Alicia Johnson, while Republican Fitz Johnson faces Democrat Peter Hubbard in District 3. Both races were delayed for years because of legal challenges over how commissioners are elected.

Local ballots also include mayoral and city council races in communities across metro Atlanta and throughout the state.

Voters can find polling locations and view a sample ballot through the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story