Final defendant in Georgia 2020 election probe surrenders at Fulton jail 1 hour before deadline

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The final defendant accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has surrendered.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Stephen Lee surrendered one hour before the 12 p.m. deadline Friday.

Lee is a police chaplain from Illinois.

He was named in an indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

He is accused of being at the center of an effort to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020.

Police body cam footage shows Lee acknowledging that he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her. Afterward, Lee allegedly asked Harrison Floyd, another defendant, to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Lee is the seventh and final defendant who needed to surrender Friday.

An hour before Lee was booked, Trevian Kutti surrendered at the jail.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton (also known as Emily Misty Hayes), Michael Roman and Shawn Still surrendered sometime after midnight Friday.

Earlier in the week, defendants John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Harrison Floyd, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall and Cathy Latham all surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump turned himself in at the jail Thursday night. He was booked and quickly released.

