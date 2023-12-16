Final defendant in Ga. human trafficking operation with former NFL star convicted, AG says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that a man accused of being a leader of the Last One To Take Over Gang was convicted and sentenced during a human trafficking case that included former Falcons and Raiders tight end Eric Johnson.

According to Carr’s office, the LOTTO Gang, also known as the 30% Gang, was accused of trafficking three women, including an underage female.

As reported in February, an indictment revealed details of a human trafficking investigation in Gwinnett County that involved Johnson as one of eight people indicted for alleged gang and human trafficking activity in the county from 2021 to 2022.

Johnson was accused of being one of the gang’s members.

Two others named in the indictment, Tyreek Lee and Sean Curry, were said to have started the gang, with Carr’s office saying its origins could be found in both the Gangster Disciples and Crips national gangs.

Lee, a Norcross resident, pled guilty to his involvement in trafficking the three women on Nov. 20, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The case against his co-defendants, including former tight end Johnson, remains active, according to the AG’s office.

Carr’s office said the indictment in February charged the defendants with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“In part, the defendants are alleged to have trafficked five female victims, including one minor, to maintain and increase the reputation, power, and influence of LOTTO. They are also alleged to have recruited others to join LOTTO,” the AG’s office said.

Seven of the eight defendants, including Lee, were also charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude, violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and more.

“Our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units continue to produce meaningful results in the fight to combat violent crime,” Carr said in a statement. “While this is a much larger case, this latest conviction brings us another step closer to ensuring that justice is served. We will not tolerate the abuse and exploitation of our most vulnerable Georgians, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

According to Carr, Lee pled guilty to the following charges in Gwinnett County Superior Court:

3 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

As part of the terms of his conviction and sentencing, Lee was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Each sentence is to be served concurrently, Carr’s office said.