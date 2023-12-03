Local

Final CFP rankings are released. Are the Dawgs still in the top 4?

By Bradley Smith

SEC Championship Football Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches the ball against Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

ATLANTA — The University of Georgia’s 29-game win streak has come to an end with a loss in the SEC Championship.

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.

That loss was enough to drop UGA out of the College Football Playoff top four ranking and end their hopes of a third straight national title.

The top four by the committee are Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama.

UGA is still likely to make a top bowl game and will learn their destination around 2:30 p.m. ET.



