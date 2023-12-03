Final CFP rankings are released. Are the Dawgs still in the top 4?

ATLANTA — The University of Georgia’s 29-game win streak has come to an end with a loss in the SEC Championship.

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.

That loss was enough to drop UGA out of the College Football Playoff top four ranking and end their hopes of a third straight national title.

The top four by the committee are Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama.

UGA is still likely to make a top bowl game and will learn their destination around 2:30 p.m. ET.









