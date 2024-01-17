Fight over espresso shots breaks out between employees in Atlanta airport, APD says

ATLANTA — A heated argument about espresso shots led to a fight inside the Atlanta airport.

On Saturday, just before 11:30 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport regarding a fight between employees at Harvest & Grounds.

When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who said they got into a heated argument over espresso shots with another employee, identified as Shacoria Elly.

Police said this was when the store manager and a male employee had to step in and hold Elly back from attacking her.

According to APD, Elly jumped on restaurant equipment, grabbed a chair, and tried to throw it before the manager grabbed it out of her hands.

Authorities said Elly was terminated from her job and her badge was taken. When officers arrived on the scene, she was no longer there.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the company is a private vendor and employees are not employees of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

