Fight outside Gwinnett motel leaves 1 dead, another on the run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating a fight that led to a deadly shooting outside a motel in Gwinnett County.

Officers say they were called to the HomeTowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the parking lot and breezeway area from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say two men, who likely knew of one another, were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

Witnesses say the suspect, who is an adult man, ran away from the motel after the shooting.

The shooter has not been arrested.

K9s and officers are searching the area and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information in this homicide should contact Gwinnett County police.





©2023 Cox Media Group