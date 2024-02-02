Fight at Maynard Jackson High School prompts lockdown

ATLANTA — A fight at Maynard Jackson High School Friday left one student hospitalized and prompted a lockdown, Atlanta Public Schools officials confirm.

The fight began right before the start of school, according to the district. It is unclear how many students were involved in the fight.

Some of the students involved in the fight ran across the street to a nearby shopping plaza, the district said.

No guns have been found at the school.

Classes have since resumed, according to the district.

