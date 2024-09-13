Fight involving pepper spray leads to lockdown at Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight at Druid Hills High School in Atlanta led to a temporary lockdown on Thursday.

Michelle Stewart, the principal at Druid Hills High School said several students and possibly some adults were involved in a physical altercation in the school parking lot.

Stewart said in a letter to parents that a student used pepper spray in the incident, but luckily there were no reports of serious injuries.

The fight led to the school being placed on a temporary lockdown, Stewart said in a letter to parents. After the lockdown, the school returned to its regular schedule.

Stewart said the school will continue to investigate the incident and it has a strict policy against fighting.

“Incidents like this impact safety, instructional time, and overall confidence within our school community. We ask for the support of our families and community partners in addressing these disciplinary issues by having open conversations with your children and other young people about the consequences of such unacceptable behaviors,” Stewart said in the letter.