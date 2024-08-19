Fifth measles case confirmed in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Another case of measles has been reported in metro Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the metro Atlanta resident was exposed to measles while traveling out of the country. The resident also was not fully vaccinated.

The DPH said it’s working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the individual while they were contagious.

This makes Georgia’s fifth reported measle case in 2024.

The DPH said measles is contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. Symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, typically including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12-15 months of age and a second dose between 4-6 years old. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can prevent measles and rubella.

Anyone with measles symptoms should contact your healthcare provider immediately. The DPH says you should not go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms.