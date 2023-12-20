Local

Fiery Tesla crash kills 2 people in Woodstock

Woodstock police patrol vehicle (Woodstock Police Department)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people died in a crash Tuesday night in Woodstock.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 92 and Springfield Drive at 10:45 p.m. to a reported crash.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a Tesla sedan had crashed and was on fire with two people inside.

Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

The accident caused damage to a power pole and the traffic control box for the intersection, causing the traffic signal not to function.

Crews with the power company and the Georgia Department of Transportation responded to repair the equipment.

It took several hours for the scene to be cleared and the intersection reopened.

Police say the cause of the crash is currently unknown and their investigation remains open.

