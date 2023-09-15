Fiancé of man shot to death in Gwinnett parking lot says shooter was following family’s car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The fiancé of a man who was shot to death while pulling his truck into a Gwinnett County mall parking lot is revealing exactly what happened.

Darius Duggar, 46, was shot to death after his fiancé, who didn’t want to be identified, said someone followed them for several miles and then opened fire on Duggar’s truck. She was in the car with their four-year-old son when it happened.

The shooter has since been arrested.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Duluth Friday, where he talked to Duggar’s fiancé. She said he was the father of four.

She said the family was out to get lunch around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when Duggar realized someone was following him.

He pulled into the Mall Corners parking lot to try to figure out what was going on.

“Somebody just reached in the car and just started shooting,” his fiancé said. “As he put his head out, the fire, the fire just came.”

The fiancé said she checked Duggar for a pulse but didn’t feel one. She said she and her son were not hurt.

“And I was just trying to put the car in park and get my child out,” she said.

Duggar’s fiancé ran to a nearby tow truck, whose operator called 911.

“Thankfully, the wrecker was there, and he took us to safety,” she said.

Witness tips about the vehicle description led police to 26-year-old Neil Frasdilla shortly after the shooting. By 5:54 the same day, detectives had charged him with murder and booked him into jail.

“I’m very thankful he’s off the streets,” she said.

Duggar’s fiancé said she doesn’t know why anyone would want him dead.

“He always wanted to mentor kids to make sure they didn’t go down the bad road,” she said.

This is the sixth deadly shooting in Gwinnett County in the past three weeks and Duggar is the eighth murder victim.

His fiancé said the violence is overwhelming.

“It’s hurting a lot of people, and children are involved,” she said.

