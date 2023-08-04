Fiancé of Georgia mother who vanished 2 years ago arrested on murder charges

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — More than two years after a Georgia mother of three disappeared, her fiancé has been charged with murder.

Tiffany Foster, 35, was last seen at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan on March 1, 2021 when she left her apartment to go shopping.

Deputies said she texted her mother, which is the last text she appears to have sent. She has not had any contact with her family since then.

Less than a week after Foster went missing, her car was found in College Park with her purse and credit card inside. A few days later, on March 11, 2021, she missed a flight to Texas that she had already prepaid for.

Reginald Robertson, Foster’s fiancé, has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial card theft and financial card fraud.

Robertson was arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in April 2021 related to an incident that happened before Foster disappeared. He has been in the Coweta County Jail since that arrest.

Foster’s body still has not been found, but investigators say they have enough evidence to confirm that she has died.

