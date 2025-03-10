Fentanyl poisoning cases among children rise in the U.S.

Cases of fentanyl poisoning among children in the United States are on the rise, with the majority of incidents involving teenagers who unknowingly consume fentanyl-laced drugs. A recent study published in the American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse reveals a staggering 1,200% increase in the number of fentanyl-related cases reported to poison centers between 2015 and 2023.

The study highlights the growing danger posed by fentanyl, often mixed with other drugs purchased by teens without their knowledge. While teenagers are the most common age group affected, children under 12 have been particularly vulnerable, with many of them exposed to fentanyl unintentionally.

Authorities are urging parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant in educating children and teens about the dangers of drug misuse and accidental poisoning.