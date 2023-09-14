Female-focused rideshare service now available at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Women flying into Atlanta now have a new rideshare option.

HERide is a rideshare company created by women, for women.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and airport officials said this is a step toward secure travel for everyone.

HERide says the company only employs female drivers who will only pick up rides for women.

It’s the concept of Georgia resident Jillian Anderson. She believes the green light to operate here could be the next step in providing this service in other parts of the country.

“It’s proof of concept,” said Anderson.

It was just an idea a few years ago for Anderson who was a computer science major and rideshare driver who honed in on a need she heard from female riders.

“I used to drive specifically at night and a lot of women would tell me at night that they were looking for a woman driver, they were canceling rides until they got a woman driver,” she said.

That is where her business HERide was born.

She started in 2020 and just last year, her app received 6,000 downloads. Today, she says they are sitting at 16,000 downloads.

“Us being officially approved at the airport just really validates us as a company, validates us as a ride-share company,” Anderson said. “The more revenue we generate the better we are able to scale at a faster rate.”

An airport spokesperson said HERide helps provide an “inclusive and secure” environment.

For HERide, it’s about safety but also about women supporting women, and supporting drivers who make more than your average ride-share.

Anderson said they pay their drivers fair wages.

“The drivers aren’t being paid a fair wage so we pay our drivers 80%, and they keep 80% of the money. Why? Because they’re doing 80% of the work,” she said.

They want more customers, but also more drivers. Right now, they have 200 drivers total, but 20 work at the airport.

They’re also looking to expand in other growing markets like Miami and Houston.

