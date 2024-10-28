Local

FEMA hiring Georgians to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

By WSBTV

Tropical Weather Andy Brown uses a chain saw to cut apart a tree that destroyed his SUV when it fell during Hurricane Helene on in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (Jeffrey Collins/AP)

GEORGIA — FEMA is hiring Georgians to ensure the state’s hurricane recovery efforts are led by the people who know the area best.

Georgians who want to help their community recover after Hurricane Helene can apply for a temporary or permanent local hire position.

FEMA is hiring for positions in a variety of fields, including emergency management, logistics management, information technology, grants management, and more.

These positions are usually for 120 days but may be extended based on agency needs.

To apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/ to see all open positions.

Type keywords “FEMA, Local Hire” and enter your location as “Georgia”.

Click “Apply Online” and follow the instructions detailed in the “How to Apply” section.

You will need to submit the documents and information outlined on the page.

Questions can be emailed to fema-careers@fema.dhs.gov or you can visit https://www.fema.gov/careers for more information.

