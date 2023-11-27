Feeling like winter for the first half of this week!

A blast of chilly air arrived Sunday, and Monday morning temperatures tumbled into the upper 30s!

Cold air will continue to move through North Georgia, limiting afternoon highs to the mid to upper 40s -- approximately 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The animation below illustrates the blast of cold air as the ECMWF shows colder than average temperatures rolling through the eastern half of the U.S.

Cold Blast Rolling Through This animation of the ECMWF temperature anomalies shoes colder than average air continuing to move into North Georgia through early Wednesday.

Morning temperatures will drop into the low 30s for Tuesday morning, and even colder on Wednesday morning! A potential hard freeze is in the forecast Wednesday as morning lows drop into the upper 20s.

Chilly Mornings Ahead

If this forecast verifies, Wednesday morning’s lows would be the coldest since March 20, 2023.

Naturally, a freeze occurs when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

However, a hard freeze can be hazardous to crops and household plants, as well as exposed pipes and pets. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop below 29 degrees for several hours.

These chilly temperatures remind us that we are less than a month away from the First Day of Winter 2023!

First Day of Winter 2023





