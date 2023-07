ATLANTA — Six ducklings are now safe after they were rescued from an Atlanta storm drain.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that the baby ducks had fallen into a storm drain at Ronald Coon Park.

It is unclear how long they were stuck in the storm drain.

DNR’s Wildlife Program worked with the Water Management to rescue them.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother after being rescued, officials said.

