GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews responded to a home in Gwinnett County where a FedEx truck crashed into the house on Tuesday afternoon.

Large tow trucks are at the home on Tattersall Terrace near Sugar Hill to remove the truck.

Police, fire vehicles, and an ambulance also responded to the scene.

There is no word on if anyone was home at the time. Authorities have not said if any injuries were reported.

