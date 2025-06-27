Federal judge blocks Georgia law requiring age checks on social media

ATLANTA — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Georgia law that would have required social media platforms to verify users’ ages and obtain parental consent for minors under 16 to open accounts.

The ruling comes after a legal challenge from NetChoice, a trade group representing online companies including Meta. The group argued the law violated First Amendment rights, and the judge agreed, stating the law could infringe on free speech protections.

The law, which was set to take effect next week, would have required platforms like Instagram and TikTok to take “reasonable steps” to confirm users’ ages and require parental approval for younger users.

“Free expression doesn’t end where government anxiety begins,” NetChoice said in a statement following the decision.

State Senator Jason Anavitarte, who sponsored the legislation, defended the law’s intent to protect children online.

“All of these adolescents and teens are dealing with peer pressure and bullying happening during all hours of the day,” Anavitarte said. “We’re not going to be regulating screen time, I think that is up to the parent.”

The judge’s decision blocks the law from taking effect while the case moves forward. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced plans to appeal.

