Federal Emergency Alert Systems to have alarm test Oct. 4

ATLANTA — Come Oct. 4, there’s no need to be alarmed.

Next Wednesday is a scheduled test of the U.S.’ Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The two alert systems will undergo a test to ensure functionality for national emergencies, according to the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said the test is nothing to worry about, and no action by the public is required.

“The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4,” according to FEMA.

The test messages will be sent to radios, televisions and cell phones.

For the WEA test, messages will appear displaying either in English or Spanish, depending on the settings of the handset it appears on, officials said, adding that it was the third such test, but second to all cellular devices.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and TVs, and will be the seventh test nationwide.

Should widespread severe weather or other significant events happen on Oct. 4, testing will be pushed back to Oct. 11.