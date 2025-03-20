Federal cuts impact Georgia’s most visited national park

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The effects of recent federal job cuts are now being felt at Georgia’s most visited national park. Last month, approximately 1,000 National Park Service employees were laid off, leaving parks across the country struggling to adjust.

Brittany Jones, executive director of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, says the impact is noticeable, with fewer park rangers on duty and remaining staff taking on additional responsibilities.

“We’ve seen other rangers who we hadn’t typically seen in the visitor center starting to manage and welcome visitors and take fees,” Jones said.

The staffing cuts have also affected long-term improvement projects for the park. Jones noted that while the park remains open and operational, behind-the-scenes support has been significantly reduced.

“We’re definitely seeing less capacity, a diminished capacity for some of the projects that we were hoping to move forward, and that really affects our ability to support the park and fulfill our mission of enhancing the park,” she said.

Many of the layoffs occurred around Valentine’s Day, and Jones says some familiar ranger faces have been missing since then. With the National Park Service still under a hiring freeze, there is no immediate way to replace lost staff.

“We’re currently still under a hiring freeze, so we’re just kind of holding our breath and hoping at some point we’ll see an opportunity to hire the open positions at this park,” Jones said.

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and other organizations continue working to support the park despite these challenges. Jones remains hopeful that once the situation stabilizes, a clearer path forward will emerge.

WSB Radio reached out to the National Park Service for comment but has not yet received a response.