Federal charges filed against suspect in MARTA train shooting

ATLANTA — A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old aboard a MARTA train is now facing federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg, 42-year-old Anthony Gresham has been charged with three federal crimes stemming from the shooting that happened Friday.

Hertzberg said Gresham has a lengthy criminal history that prohibits him from legally possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to federal authorities, Gresham’s criminal history includes felony convictions in at least three counties for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, burglary, theft and robbery by force.

Federal prosecutors allege Gresham was not legally allowed to possess the firearm involved in the incident because of those prior convictions.

Gresham is expected to appear in court at a later date to face the federal charges.