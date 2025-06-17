Local

Georgia among states with highest risks of contaminated meat

ATLANTA — Georgia is among the worst states for bacteria found in meat, according to Trace One.

New data from Trace One analyzed retail meat contamination using data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The data shows chicken is the most contaminated meat in the state of Georgia. The list also includes ground turkey, pork chops and ground beef among the most contaminated meats.

Four types of meat were analyzed for bacteria pathogens which includes E. Coli, and salmonella.

Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee are ranked among the highest for overall contamination risk.

Trace One officials say 36% of retail meat samples test positive for bacteria.

