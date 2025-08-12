FBI warn of uptick in card skimmers around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Deputy Special Agent in Charge Rob Donovan says the Secret Service deployed across metro Atlanta and Columbus to tackle an uptick of skimming devices draining people’s credit, debit, and EBT funds.

He says they’re glued to ATMs and checkouts right under employees’ noses.

“It just takes a few seconds. They’ll distract an employee and install it” says Donovan.

The operation, he says, is a success.

“We went to 542 businesses, removed 41 skimming devices, which saves an estimated $41.6M in financial fraud,” Donovan says.

He hopes this sends a message to the transnational gangs in Eastern Europe they know are behind this fraud.