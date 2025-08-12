Local

FBI warn of uptick in card skimmers around metro Atlanta

By Veronica Waters
How to stop sophisticated new credit card skimmers FILE PHOTO: A customer uses his credit card to pay at the pump. (Joe Raedle)
By Veronica Waters

ATLANTA, GA — Deputy Special Agent in Charge Rob Donovan says the Secret Service deployed across metro Atlanta and Columbus to tackle an uptick of skimming devices draining people’s credit, debit, and EBT funds.

He says they’re glued to ATMs and checkouts right under employees’ noses.

“It just takes a few seconds. They’ll distract an employee and install it” says Donovan.

The operation, he says, is a success.

“We went to 542 businesses, removed 41 skimming devices, which saves an estimated $41.6M in financial fraud,” Donovan says.

He hopes this sends a message to the transnational gangs in Eastern Europe they know are behind this fraud.

Veronica Waters

Veronica Waters

News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!