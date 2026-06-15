FBI seizes 15 drones as World Cup no-drone zone expands

ATLANTA — The FBI says it has seized more drones over the weekend, bringing the total number confiscated since the FIFA World Cup no-drone zone began to 15.

Officials say the no-drone zone is expanding as the FAA has increased the size and height of the temporary flight restriction area for Monday compared to previous World Cup event days.

The expanded restrictions are also in place in Macon and Kennesaw.

The expanded no-drone zone comes ahead of the first World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled to begin at noon Monday.

According to officials, drone pilots who violate the restrictions can face fines of up to $100,000. Officials also say pilots could face federal criminal felony and misdemeanor charges if their drone is seized.