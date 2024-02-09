FBI investigating after apparent attempt to poison Smyrna police officers

Two Smyrna police officers are recovering after suffering from “extreme fatigue, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness, and difficulty breathing,” an arrest warrant says.

The officers began feeling ill after someone reportedly brought in paperwork that investigators now believe contained a strange substance.

Little Gaston Stone, 51, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

Police say he walked into police headquarters earlier this week while recording the visit on a tablet device and talking about Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, minutes later, the officers began feeling ill and were taken to the hospital.

The FBI is now conducting additional tests on the letter.

Stone remails behind bars in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

According to Cobb court records, Scott was already on probation for a separate case at the time of his arrest this week.

“In October, he was sentenced to 12 months on probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats,” The AJC’s Alexis Stevens writes. “In April 2021, Stone was indicted in the case for threatening to blow up a building, records state.”

Stevens adds, “Stone was also given probation in Cobb in 1996 for aggravated assault.

“In 2004, he was given credit for serving a year in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and battery, with nine years to be served on probation, court records showed.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

