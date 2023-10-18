FBI Atlanta offering reward for information on man wanted in armored truck robberies

FBI Atlanta special agents are searching for a man wanted in multiple armored truck robberies – and they need your help.
Demarco Johnson is wanted in connection with the robbery of an armored truck in Tucker in February and another one in Snellville in March.
In a news release sent to 95.5 WSB on Wednesday, special agents confirmed that FBI Atlanta is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.
Authorities add that Johnson is wanted on multiple charges including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
A federal arrest warrant for Johnson was issued on August 23.
Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Stay 95.5 WSB for updates on this developing story.
