FBI Atlanta offering reward for information on man wanted in armored truck robberies

FBI Atlanta special agents are searching for a man wanted in multiple armored truck robberies – and they need your help.

Demarco Johnson is wanted in connection with the robbery of an armored truck in Tucker in February and another one in Snellville in March.

In a news release sent to 95.5 WSB on Wednesday, special agents confirmed that FBI Atlanta is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

FBI Atlanta asking for public’s help in finding man wanted in armored truck robberies (FBI Atlanta)

Authorities add that Johnson is wanted on multiple charges including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

A federal arrest warrant for Johnson was issued on August 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

