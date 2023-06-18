Father’s Day 2023: Meals and freebies for dad on his special day

Sunday is Father’s Day, the day you can treat dad for a change.

If you are looking for a restaurant that offers a discount for dad, you are in luck. Restaurant chains and local shops across the country are offering discounts and freebies for dad.

Below is a list of a few.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Applebee’s: If you spend $50 in gift cards, you’ll get a $10 bonus card back.

BJ’s Brewhouse: BJ’s Brewhouse: All dad’s get a free limited edition pint glass and 20% Off VIP Card‡ when dining in at the restaurant.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill is offering a surf n’ turf specialty that features an eight-ounce wood-grilled, chimichurri-topped filet and five jumbo wood-grilled shrimp, plus two signature sides. For every $50 spent purchasing Bonefish Grill gift cards, you’ll receive a $10 bonus card for yourself.

Bubba Gump: Through Tuesday, Bubba Gump is offering a barbecue baby back ribs, crab and shrimp boil, sausage, corn, red potatoes, macaroni and cheese meal.

Burger King: Buy one get one free at Burger King on Sunday when ordering through the BK App and online. The deal is available to Royal Perks members, so make sure you’re signed up and activate the offer in the “Offers” tab within the app and/or online.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: A Father’s Day special that will be available through Sunday for $35.99. The menu includes your choice of a nine-ounce grilled filet or a 16-ounce rib-eye with lobster ravioli. If you spend $50 on gift cards you can get a $10 bonus gift card back.

Chili’s: Purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 e-bonus card for you to use.

Eddie V’s: Eddie V’s will be serving an 11-ounce Wagyu strip.

El Pollo Loco: For every $50 spent on purchasing an e-gift card, loyalty members will get back a coupon for a free eight-piece chicken leg and thigh meal. And for Father’s Day only, you’ll be able to get a Family Feast for $20 or a Chicken Avocado Burrito for $6.

Fazoli’s: Spend $10 at Fazoli’s and get five boneless wings for free.

Fleming’s: From Friday, through Monday, get a three-course meal that features a 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk. If you spend $100 in gift cards, you can get a $20 e-bonus card.

Johnny Rockets: For every $25 you spend on e-gift cards, you can get a $5 bonus card. A $50 e-gift card purchase will get you a $10 bonus card, a $75 e-gift card gets you $15 back, and for every $100 spent on e-gift cards, you’ll get a $20 bonus card.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get $5 off Marble Slab Creamery’s ice cream cakes that are eight inches or larger. The deal is valid through Sunday for loyalty members.

Marco’s Pizza: Use code FD23 to get 30 percent off all pizzas on Marco’s menu. Plus, you can get 10 percent off when purchasing e-gift cards through Sunday.

Melting Pot: Get dad a three-course meal at Melting Pot, starting at $46 per person.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Get dad a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus reward you can use towards your next meal.

Red Lobster: Through Sunday, Red Lobster is giving all dine-in guests a 10% off coupon that can be used from June 19 through Aug. 3.

Round Table Pizza: Customers can get a 15% discount on any Round Table Pizza order for Father’s Day.

Shake Shack: From now through July 31, order a shake between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and get one free with the code SHAKEITUP.

Smashburger: Through Monday, spend $25 on gift cards and get $5 Smash Cash for yourself.

Taco Bell: With a Father’s Day gift card purchase of $50 or more you will receive an automatic 15% discount on the total eGift Card purchase. The maximum amount of purchases discount is set to $75.

White Castle: Get a free dessert on a stick with any purchase made at White Castle when you show this coupon.

