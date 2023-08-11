Father walking daughter to school finds woman’s body with gunshot wound, witnesses say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the circumstances around a woman who was found shot to death.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that the body was discovered by a father walking his daughter to class near a southwest Atlanta elementary school.

According to police, the woman’s body was found near the 800 block of Cascade Ave. SW.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they spotted the woman’s body in the back driveway of a home along the street.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.

